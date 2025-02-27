A digital footprint calculator and the methodology behind it, developed by global food ingredient supplier ofi for carbon footprinting and analysis, has been verified by The Carbon Trust, a global climate change consultancy.

The verification reportedly attests to ofi's capability to generate farm to factory carbon footprints that adhere to ISO 14067 and other international standards while reinforcing its dedication to driving transparency and accountability in food and beverage supply chains.

The Digital Footprint Calculator (DFC) is built into ofi’s sustainability management system AtSource, that offers food and beverage companies actionable data and verified traceability for their supply chains. Using the DFC, ofi customers can access detailed carbon footprints for the products they purchase, based on primary data collected across ofi’s cocoa, coffee, nuts, and spices supply chains. Customers can then work with ofi’s experts to explore carbon reduction strategies and improve their environmental performance.

Kunal Vadgama, head of AtSource Commercialization at ofi, emphasizes the significance of this new verification at a time of increased scrutiny on corporate emissions reduction strategies and commitments to net-zero goals: “The Carbon Trust’s verification provides assurance that both the methodology and the digital tool meet the highest standards for calculating carbon footprints. The DFC allows us and our customers to better understand and address the environmental impacts of the products we manage.”

Martin Hockaday, head of assurance at The Carbon Trust adds: “The Carbon Trust has been working closely with AtSource to complete a model framework assurance against ISO 14067 and other international standards. The outputs of this model will provide AtSource customers with actionable data and footprint numbers for the cradle-to-gate impact of farm products. In time, we hope to work together on verifying future carbon footprint reductions, contributing to a sustainable future for the brand.”

The DFC is part of a suite of digital tools developed and being enhanced by ofi to constantly improve data and insights to offer transparency across its food and beverage supply chains.

AtSource is a sustainable sourcing solution that provides traceability to a product's origin and transparency on key supply chain sustainability challenges through data and insights. It can enable customers to map their unique sustainability journey, monitor performance, and partner to create impact through targeted interventions. It can be used to improve monitoring efficiency, enhance due diligence with external assurance, and can help ensure compliance with evolving industry standards.

