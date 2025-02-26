The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) has announced that Tony Jacobs, president and CEO of The Bazooka Company, LLC, will receive the 2025 Kettle Award, an annual recognition for a deserving individual working within the U.S. confectionery manufacturing industry. The NCSA is also introducing its IMPACT Award, which will be presented to Sean Oomens, expert scientist at Ferrara Candy Company, for his contributions to innovation in confectionery science. Jacobs and Oomens will be recognized during the 78th Kettle Awards presentation on Tuesday, May 13, at the Indiana State Museum, located at 650 W. Washington Street in Indianapolis.

“I am incredibly proud to work in an industry that brings so much joy to so many people,” says Tony Jacobs. “With such an incredible array of exceptional companies and individuals, it is truly an honor to be selected as the recipient of the Kettle Award, and it is a testament to all the hard work of everyone here at Bazooka Candy Brands.”

With nearly three decades of experience, Jacobs has been a transformative leader in the confectionery industry. For the past 11 years, he has expanded Bazooka Candy Brands significantly, tripling its bottom line and more than doubling its size. Jacobs has strengthened the company’s manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and developed marketing and product innovation, allowing Bazooka to break into new categories and channels. His passion for the confectionery industry extends to his help with government relations and industry associations, including serving on the National Confectioners Association board for the past decade to support the confectionery industry. Jacobs earned his Bachelor of Arts in political science from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA.

“The Kettle Award recognizes individuals who have made a lasting impact through leadership, innovation and dedication in the confectionery industry, and Tony Jacobs exemplifies these qualities,” says Audra Vogler, NCSA VP and Kettle Committee liaison. “His contributions have strengthened not only his company but the confectionery industry as a whole, making him a truly deserving recipient of this year’s award.”

The Kettle Awards were established in 1946 by industry publisher Don Gussow. Each year, the Kettle Awards Committee selects the nominees for their dedication to confectionery manufacturing and operations, superior achievement in education and personnel training, energy and environmental contributions, quality advancement, production and plant improvement, and research and product development.

The IMPACT Award, in its inaugural year, honors an individual who has recently made a notable and specific contribution in operations, research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, or similar fields in the confectionery industry. This award is designed to recognize a particular effort, event, invention, patent, or achievement that stands out for its significance in the candy category.

“We are excited to introduce the IMPACT Award and honor its first recipient, Sean Oomens,” continues Vogler. “Sean’s groundbreaking innovations in confectionery science have redefined creativity, setting new benchmarks that continue to shape the future of product development in our industry.”

Oomens has been working in the confectionery industry for nearly 30 years, serving as a product developer and food scientist at Gumtech International, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co., The Topps Co., Nestlé, and now Ferrara Candy Company. With innovation and renovation as his focus areas, Oomens boasts a background in research and development and manufacturing operations. Most notably, he is credited with leading the development of the award-winning Nerds Gummy Clusters. The product has been recognized with the Sweets & Snacks Expo’s Most Innovative New Product Award’s 2021 “Best in Show” and the 2022 Product of the Year, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation in the food industry, among others. Oomens earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Murray State University in Murray, KY.

“Partnership and collaboration across teams are big drivers of success for me and for Ferrara,” says Oomens. “Ideating and fearlessly brainstorming with colleagues in marketing, consumer insights, and on the manufacturing line is what keeps our innovation and renovation relevant, exciting and fun.”

The Kettle Awards are supported by the members of The Kettle Club – Adams & Brooks, Inc., The Clair Family and Brown & Haley, Goetze’s Candy Co., Just Born, Inc., PIM Brands, Inc., Sconza Candy Co., and Spangler Candy Co.

The 78th Kettle Awards presentation will be held on Tuesday, May 13 and is free and open to the industry, including a reception from 5:30 pm to 6:45 pm. Following the reception, there will be a private, ticketed dinner starting at 7 pm for the recipients and their families, friends, and colleagues.

Related: NCSA names John Brooks, Jr. 2024 Kettle Awards recipient