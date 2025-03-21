Podcast: creative werks on confectionery packaging trends

CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS creative werks Kelly Zelmanski, director of design and R&D, chats innovation in candy packaging. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn sits down with Kelly Zelmanski, director of design and R&D, creative werks, to talk about candy trends and packaging innovations. creative werks conducts market research and facilitates ideation sessions to help brands with strategic pipeline planning and packaging innovation.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

Related: How Colombia aims to build its cocoa market