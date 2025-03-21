Podcast: creative werks on confectionery packaging trends
The company focuses on co-packing for candy companies.
CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS
creative werks
Kelly Zelmanski, director of design and R&D, chats innovation in candy packaging.
Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn sits down with Kelly Zelmanski, director of design and R&D, creative werks, to talk about candy trends and packaging innovations. creative werks conducts market research and facilitates ideation sessions to help brands with strategic pipeline planning and packaging innovation.
