Podcast: creative werks on confectionery packaging trends

The company focuses on co-packing for candy companies.

By Liz Parker Kuhn
March 21, 2025

Kelly Zelmanski, director of design and R&D, chats innovation in candy packaging.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn sits down with Kelly Zelmanski, director of design and R&D, creative werks, to talk about candy trends and packaging innovations. creative werks conducts market research and facilitates ideation sessions to help brands with strategic pipeline planning and packaging innovation.

Liz Parker Kuhn is the senior editor of Candy Industry and Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, and has worked at BNP Media since 2012. She has written for CBS Detroit as well as for her own blogs. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Liz can be contacted at (248) 839-7156 or at parkere@bnpmedia.com.

