Lindt releases carrot cake truffles, special-edition flavors
The brand's Easter lineup is now available.
Lindt is debuting a new truffle flavor just in time for Easter, and also inviting its consumers to use its chocolate as Easter decor.
The limited-edition Lindt Lindor Carrot Cake Truffles, a Target exclusive, retails for $5.99. The new truffles are individually wrapped, and come in a 6-oz bag and feature a premium white chocolate shell with a smooth, melting carrot cake center.
In addition, the brand is offering two special-edition flavors for the season: Blueberries & Cream, and Neapolitan.
Lindt & Sprungli AG is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.
