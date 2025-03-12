Lindt releases carrot cake truffles, special-edition flavors

Lindt is debuting a new truffle flavor just in time for Easter, and also inviting its consumers to use its chocolate as Easter decor.

The limited-edition Lindt Lindor Carrot Cake Truffles, a Target exclusive, retails for $5.99. The new truffles are individually wrapped, and come in a 6-oz bag and feature a premium white chocolate shell with a smooth, melting carrot cake center.

In addition, the brand is offering two special-edition flavors for the season: Blueberries & Cream, and Neapolitan.

Lindt Lindor Easter Milk Chocolate Candy Truffles, 8.5-oz Bag Lindt Lindor Easter Assorted Chocolate Candy Truffles, 8.5-oz Bag Lindt Lindor Spring Assorted Chocolate Candy Truffles, 8.5-oz Bag Lindt Lindor Spring Neapolitan White Chocolate Candy Truffles, 5.1-oz Bag Lindt Lindor Blueberries & Cream White Chocolate Candy Truffles, 5.1-oz Bag