As Easter approaches, Crumbl has unveiled its latest non-cookie dessert offering: Carrot Cake, available exclusively from March 25–30 at all Crumbl locations.

Bursting with seasonal flavors, this new dessert consists of two tiers of carrot cake mixed with warm spices, coconut, pineapple, and carrots, all layered with a light glaze and vanilla cream cheese frosting, then topped with chopped pecans.

“With our exciting new offerings like Carrot Cake, we aim to push beyond cookies and give our customers a wider variety of sweets to expand our footprint in the dessert space,” said Sawyer Hemsley, chief branding officer at Crumbl. “We’re excited for the new opportunities these non-cookie desserts provide to further our mission of bringing people together and creating meaningful moments. This new Carrot Cake is a great example of that: it captures the spirit of the Easter holiday in each bite while fostering joy and connection among friends and family.”

In addition to the Carrot Cake offering, Crumbl will offer an array of Easter-themed cookies to sweeten the holiday festivities. Joining the lineup are customer favorites such as Double Fudge Brownie, Lemon Crinkle, and Sugar (Candy Eggs), plus an all new Strawberry Pretzel Pie cookie.

As Easter approaches, customers are encouraged to pick up their Easter cookies ahead of time, as Crumbl stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. Customers can visit their local Crumbl location to indulge in Carrot Cake and explore the full Easter lineup.