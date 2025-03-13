Vosges Haut-Chocolat debuts flora-themed chocolates
The collection will be available for purchase on March 18.
Vosges Haut-Chocolat’s newest recently released collection, A Fantastical Flora Collection, was created to celebrate spring and the magic of renewal. The collection will be available online on March 18.
The collection includes:
- Fantastical Flora Ensemble, $110. This collection celebrates seasonal flowers, fruits and plants from all over the world, including some Vosges favorites like I.G.P. Piemonte hazelnuts, Mirabelle plums, Appleton Estates rum, and candied Violets
- You Are Magic Caramels, $60. Vosges’ caramels have been crafted with fruits and superior sourced ingredients that color and sweeten the season
- Strawberry Garden Gnomes, $28. Vosges gathered local strawberries at the peak of their ripeness and combined them with organic raspberry puree enrobed in 36% cacao butter white chocolate
- Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fairy Bunnies, $25. These bunnies are filled with sun-kissed raspberries to bewitch the palette and have jam-like depth and a hint of citrus and flowers. 72% cacao dark chocolate is the flawless foil to make the fruit in these bunnies really sing
- Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Fairy Bunnies, $25. This fluffle of rabbits is the most magnificent addition to all of your Easter baskets. Made with the simplest ingredients: 62% cacao deep milk chocolate and a sprinkle of crunchy Maldon salt
- Chocolate Forest Mushroom, $105. Made and decorated by hand, this magical mushroom stands nearly 6 inches tall, weighs 1.25 pounds and is filled with soft dark chocolate hazelnut, Chaga and Reishi mushroom ganache
