Candy IndustryCandy ProductsNew Candy ProductsChocolate Products

Vosges Haut-Chocolat debuts flora-themed chocolates

The collection will be available for purchase on March 18.

By Candy Industry Staff
Vosges Haut-Chocolate debuts flora-themed chocolates

Courtesy of Vosges Haut-Chocolate

March 13, 2025

Vosges Haut-Chocolat’s newest recently released collection, A Fantastical Flora Collection, was created to celebrate spring and the magic of renewal. The collection will be available online on March 18.

The collection includes:

  • Fantastical Flora Ensemble, $110. This collection celebrates seasonal flowers, fruits and plants from all over the world, including some Vosges favorites like I.G.P. Piemonte hazelnuts, Mirabelle plums, Appleton Estates rum, and candied Violets
  • You Are Magic Caramels, $60. Vosges’ caramels have been crafted with fruits and superior sourced ingredients that color and sweeten the season
  • Strawberry Garden Gnomes, $28. Vosges gathered local strawberries at the peak of their ripeness and combined them with organic raspberry puree enrobed in 36% cacao butter white chocolate
  • Dark Chocolate Raspberry Fairy Bunnies, $25. These bunnies are filled with sun-kissed raspberries to bewitch the palette and have jam-like depth and a hint of citrus and flowers. 72% cacao dark chocolate is the flawless foil to make the fruit in these bunnies really sing
  • Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Fairy Bunnies, $25. This fluffle of rabbits is the most magnificent addition to all of your Easter baskets. Made with the simplest ingredients: 62% cacao deep milk chocolate and a sprinkle of crunchy Maldon salt
  • Chocolate Forest Mushroom, $105. Made and decorated by hand, this magical mushroom stands nearly 6 inches tall, weighs 1.25 pounds and is filled with soft dark chocolate hazelnut, Chaga and Reishi mushroom ganache

Related: Vosges Haut-Chocolat releases chocolate serenaded by Tom Petty music

KEYWORDS: floral flavors Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!