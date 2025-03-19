The lasting legacy of Now and Later candy

Forbes once called Ferrara's Now and Later candy the best bargain around, promising 30 minutes of tasty chewing just for 10 cents. Since its introduction in 1962, Now and Later has cemented its place in candy history with bold flavors, a hard-to-soft chew, and a long-lasting eating experience.

Born out of small Brooklyn-based Phoenix Candy Company, Now and Later quickly became a sensation, making up 90% of company sales by the mid-1970s. Over the decades, it has evolved with innovative flavors, from the Grape to ‘90s favorites like RAD-Berry. Even today, the brand continues to push boundaries with innovations like Now and Later Extreme Sour (now discontinued) and flavor-changing Morphs.

We were able to touch base with Tricia Asbridge, brand manager of Now and Later at Ferrara Candy Company, to chat more about the brand's beginnings and what's new.





Liz Parker Kuhn: Can you talk about the company’s Brooklyn beginnings? How and when did it get started?

Tricia Asbridge: Father and son Harry and Joseph Klein acquired Brooklyn-based Phoenix Candy Company in 1953, a small confectionery known for its saltwater taffy, peanut brittle, and Halloween treats.





LPK: What products did it initially start off making?

TA: The Phoenix Candy Company initially specialized in seasonal confections like saltwater taffy, peanut brittle and Halloween candy. Seeking a year-round product, the company developed Now and Later in 1962—a taffy candy that combined the chewiness of soft candy with the long-lasting flavor of hard candy.





LPK: When did it decide to sell / when did Ferrara acquire the company?

TA: Ferrara acquired Now and Later in 2012 as part of a merger with Farley’s & Sathers Candy Company. The merger brought together brands like Trolli and Now and Later, positioning the candy company for national success.



LPK: Have there been any shifts over the years in its most popular products? How has the company grown, especially in the past few years?

TA: When Now and Later launched in 1962, it quickly became the company’s top product, eventually accounting for the majority of sales. Over the decades, flavors expanded beyond the original fruit lineup to include unique offerings like chocolate, rum caramel, and sour varieties.

Now and Later has always been about the long-lasting chew—both in flavor and in mindset. Today, our brand is all about recognizing the “CHEW” which stands for Champion, Hustle, Empower, and Win. We celebrate those who embody this mentality whether it’s a successful small business owner, a community leader empowering youth in their area, or an athlete breaking records.





LPK: What sorts of promotions did the brand run, especially in the ‘70s / in pop culture?

TA: Now and Later leveraged comic strip characters like Flash Gordon to promote our products. In the 1990s, the brand introduced the RAD-Berry lineup, featuring radical berry flavors and mascots called the RAD-Berries.

More recently, Now and Later collaborated with street artist Buff Monster on limited-edition merchandise and actress La La Anthony for a National Black Business Month initiative that supported small businesses.

Today, Now and Later is always looking to recognize and celebrate the culture in a big way, partnering with changemakers and recognizing the bold individuals who inspire positive movements in their communities.





LPK: What makes it stand out from other taffy brands on the market?

TA: Unlike traditional taffy, Now and Later offers a unique dual texture—starting firm and gradually softening, creating a long-lasting chew. We have consistently expanded the flavor range to keep pace with changing consumer preferences. Now and Later is more than just candy —we are an attitude. We’re bold, authentic, and always pushing forward.





LPK: Does its products sell better in any one retail channel (grocery, club, c-store, etc). vs. another?

TA: Convenience stores have historically been a primary retail channel for Now and Later and continue to be today.





LPK: How often does the brand run LTOs / new flavors, like its rum caramel and chocolate? When did the brand decide to introduce super-sour taffy, with its Extreme Sour Chews and Morphs, which change flavors as you chew?

TA: We introduce new flavors based on consumer preferences and trends. Currently, we offer our Original Mix which includes five iconic flavors that our fans know and love—Cherry, Strawberry, Apple, Banana, and Grape. In addition to our Original Mix, we also have a Chewy product which offers a chewier texture in the same bold flavors for a different spin on our classic long-lasting chews.

Additionally, we launched Morphs in 2019 which are flavor-changing combinations in four bold varieties including Cherry/Mango, Lemon Lime/Strawberry, Grape/Watermelon and Blue Raspberry/Lemon.

We are always exploring consumer and flavor trends and look forward to what the future can bring in terms of innovation for the iconic Now and Later brand.





LPK: What’s next for the brand in 2025?

TA: Now and Later is about more than just great candy—we’re about celebrating those who push forward, hustle and win. In 2025, we’ll continue embracing that mentality with collaborations that champion authenticity, empowerment, and bold moves.



LPK: Any new products you can share?

TA: We don’t have official details on new products at this time, but we always share the latest brand updates on our social channels! Follow us on Instagram @nowandlatercandy for the latest.



LPK: Where does the company see itself 5 years from now?

TA: Today and beyond, Now and Later is excited to continue engaging with the culture through collaborations and promotions. We look forward to carrying on the brand’s legacy and always recognizing the CHEW along the way.

