Video: Katjes on gummy trends, innovations
Consumers have a growing appetite for global and European candy flavors.
We recently talked to Yvonne Hauf, VP global sales, Katjes, and Lejla Granov-Plavulj, marketing director USA, about consumer trends and behaviors in the gummies category. Katjes recently released its vegan Wild and Free gummies, with another gummy launch coming soon, and the company has been making vegan gummies since 2010.
View the video above, or click here.
