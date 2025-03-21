Candy IndustryCandy Industry TrendsCandy Industry NewsVegan Candy

Video: Katjes on gummy trends, innovations

Consumers have a growing appetite for global and European candy flavors.

By Liz Parker Kuhn
March 21, 2025

We recently talked to Yvonne Hauf, VP global sales, Katjes, and Lejla Granov-Plavulj, marketing director USA, about consumer trends and behaviors in the gummies category. Katjes recently released its vegan Wild and Free gummies, with another gummy launch coming soon, and the company has been making vegan gummies since 2010. 

View the video above, or click here.

Related: Katjes USA spotlights animal kindness, supports animal sanctuary
KEYWORDS: consumers Gummy trends Katjes Katjes International

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Liz200

Liz Parker Kuhn is the senior editor of Candy Industry and Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, and has worked at BNP Media since 2012. She has written for CBS Detroit as well as for her own blogs. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Liz can be contacted at (248) 839-7156 or at parkere@bnpmedia.com.

Related Articles

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!