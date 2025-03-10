Mondelēz International's Sour Patch Kids brand is lighting up the candy aisle with its latest innovation: Sour Patch Kids Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups, the first-ever gummy candy that glows under blacklight. Coated with edible confetti that glows, these soft and chewy candies bring an experiential twist to Sour Patch Kids' signature sour-then-sweet sensation.

Each Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups candy is layered with special edible confetti that emits a fluorescent glow when under a blacklight due to the use of turmeric extract. While turmeric powers the glow, the extract is completely flavorless, allowing the brand's new strawberry-watermelon flavor to shine through.

"The Sour Patch Kids brand is known for its mischievous personality and willingness to experiment with new flavors and formats," says Grace Howard, senior brand manager, Mondelēz International. "With Glow Ups, we wanted to create a candy that goes beyond just taste—something that delivers a multi-sensory experience and surprises fans in a way only Sour Patch Kids can. Bringing this idea to life was a journey fueled by creativity, innovation, and a lot of delicious experimentation. We can't wait for fans to experience the glow for themselves."

For those without a blacklight on hand, the Sour Patch Kids brand is introducing an exclusive Snapchat filter, allowing its patrons to experience the glow using augmented reality. Snapchat users can scan the candy to see it glow as if under a blacklight; no extra equipment needed. Consumers can also use the augmented reality experience in selfie mode and scan the packaging to watch their Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups appear on screen, dancing and glowing under a blacklight.

Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups are now available online and at all major national retailers later in March in a 3.08-oz small peg bag for an SRP of $1.24 and 6.7-oz large peg bag for an SRP of $2.98. For consumers who can't get enough of the strawberry-watermelon combination, Mondelēz International's Swedish Fish brand is also launching Swedish Fish Mini Strawberry-Watermelon Glow Ups this March, offering the same glowing experience in a soft and chewy Swedish Fish format.

