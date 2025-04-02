Candy IndustryCandy ProductsNew Candy ProductsCannabis Candy

Sundae Flowers Introduces Matcha Mochis

Each gummy features 5 mg hemp-derived THC and 2 mg CBG.

By Candy Industry Staff
Sundae Flowers Matcha Mochis

Courtesy of Sundae Flowers

April 2, 2025

Sundae Flowers has launched Matcha Mochis, hand-poured gummies infused with premium matcha, 5 mg THC, and 2 mg CBG per piece. 

Dusted with and flecked with premium matcha powder, each bite reportedly delivers antioxidants and a subtle sweetness. Featuring a soft, mochi-like texture, the gummies are crafted with tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar and hemp-derived distillate.

Each pack features 10 gummies, with a total of 50 mg THC and 20 mg CBG. 

This article was originally posted on www.preparedfoods.com.
KEYWORDS: cannabigerol (CBG) hemp & hemp-derived products tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

