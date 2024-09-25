Sundae School’s Sundae Flowers has launched its latest creation, Slumber Berry. The new flavor invites consumers to embark on a sweet journey to the land of slumber.

Slumber Berry is crafted with 2 mg of CBN and 3 mg of THC, using only all-natural ingredients. Slumber Berry is inspired by omija-cha (오미자차), a traditional Korean tea made from dried magnolia berries.

Key features of Slumber Berry:

Infusion: 2 mg CBN & 3 mg THC per gummy

2 mg CBN & 3 mg THC per gummy Ingredients: Tapioca syrup, sugar, water, pectin, natural flavors, ascorbic acid, citric acid, palm kernel oil, tapioca starch, natural colors, sodium citrate, and hemp-derived THC extract

Tapioca syrup, sugar, water, pectin, natural flavors, ascorbic acid, citric acid, palm kernel oil, tapioca starch, natural colors, sodium citrate, and hemp-derived THC extract Craftsmanship: Hand-crafted in California with a tapioca base

Hand-crafted in California with a tapioca base Experience: Inspired by the calming tradition of omija-cha, perfect for a mini vacation before bed

Inspired by the calming tradition of omija-cha, perfect for a mini vacation before bed Packaging: 10 gummies per package, totaling 30mg THC and 20mg CBN

Each Slumber Berry gummy takes about three weeks to craft, since the brand sources premium California flowers.

