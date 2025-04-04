Sour Patch Kids introduces Sour Eggs

Mondelēz International's Sour Patch Kids is kicking off the spring season with its Sour Eggs Soft & Chewy Easter Candy.

The Sour Patch Kids Sour Eggs come in treat-sized Easter candy packs featuring Easter-themed graphics and chewy candy eggs in a black raspberry flavor for a sour-then-sweet treat. The chewy candy eggs are available for an SRP of $3.49 for 18 snack-sized packs.

The Sour Patch Kids are partnering with Global Superstar J Balvin to launch the Sour Patch Kids Sour Eggs x J Balvin Back to the Rayo Tour Sweepstakes. Consumers can enter to win one of twenty-five prize eggs that include a signed Rayo album CD, Back to the Rayo tour merch, and Sour Patch Kids Sour Eggs Soft & Chewy Easter Candy. The sweepstakes will run from through April 25, and can be entered here. Winners will be notified on April 21.

This collaboration brings J Balvin's music to the world of Sour Patch Kids candies, creating an experiential partnership with multiple points of engagement. "Everyone knows I am still a kid at heart and that I love to snack. Sour Patch Kids represents those two things together. I can't wait to have my fans be a part of the tour through the brand," says J Balvin.

In addition to the national sweepstakes, Sour Patch Kids will have a presence at the Back to the Rayo Tour performance in Houston ahead of Easter on April 17. Sour Patch Kids will be onsite with the mascot in the Toyota Center to offer attendees the chance to try Sour Patch Kids Sour Eggs.

"At Sour Patch Kids, we're always looking for inventive ways to spark mischief among our fans," says John Vasington, brand manager, Mondelēz International. "We jumped at the opportunity to create a sour egg experience with the iconic and always energetic J Balvin. The Back to the Rayo Tour offers a unique way to delight fans with tickets to one of J Balvin's unforgettable performances."

