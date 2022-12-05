The International Chocolate Salon (ICS) and TasteTV have announced the winners of their Best Caramels of 2022 awards, as well as Best Chocolate Truffles Artistry.
The International Chocolate Salon Awards for the 2022 Caramel Awards are based on the total combined number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel.
These competitions included a panel of talented and experienced judges tasting a variety of ingredient combinations, chocolate sources, and creativity. The judging panel consists of national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, topic experts, local chefs, and food gurus.
"The International Chocolate Salon was the first North America-based organization to produce international chocolate awards & widespread live tasting events honoring artisan chocolatiers and confectioners," said ICS leadership. "We recognize that these awards and events are very important for many makers, fans, and admirers, and we strive to continue to support the community and the creators as we have since 2007."
Established in 2007, TasteTV International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections.
Caramels
Best Caramel Exterior Design
Gold
Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection
Silver
Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche
Bronze
Sonoma Chocolatiers Tea Time Caramel/truffle
Honorable Mention
CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel
Delysia Chocolatier Cookie Dough Chocolate Truffles
Dolce Lusso Confections Honey & Cardamom Caramel
Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel
Best Ingredient Combinations
Gold
Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel
CocoTutti Chocolates Cappuccino Espresso Hazelnut Caramel
Silver
Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection
CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel
Dolce Lusso Confections Honey & Cardamom Caramel
Kansas City Caramels Cherry Almond Caramel
Panache Chocolatier Fall Spice Caramel
Bronze
Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche
Kwoka caramel Dark Chocolate Orange Caramel
Virtuoso Confections Salted Espresso Caramel Bar
Honorable Mention
Carson’s Caramels Danish Salty Licorice
Dolce Lusso Confections Pumpkin Spice Caramel
Carson’s Caramels ButterRum
Carson’s Caramels Peppermint
Sonoma Chocolatiers Hot Buttered Rum Caramel
Virtuoso Confections Gingerbread Caramel Bar
Best Taste
Gold
Kwoka caramel Dark Chocolate Orange Caramel
Silver
CocoTutti Chocolates Cappuccino Espresso Hazelnut Caramel
CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel
Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche
Sonoma Chocolatiers Hot Buttered Rum Caramel
Bronze
Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel
Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection
Dolce Lusso Confections Honey & Cardamom Caramel
Kansas City Caramels Cherry Almond Caramel
Panache Chocolatier Fall Spice Caramel
Sonoma Chocolatiers London Fog Caramel/truffle
Honorable Mention
Amazing Caramel Company Espresso
Kansas City Caramels Proper Caramel
Stella's Confectionery Stella's Sea Salt Caramel
Best Packaging (External)
Gold
Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche
Silver
Brigadeiro Sprinkles Ruby Passion Fruit Brigadeiro
Bronze
Kwoka caramel Dark Chocolate Orange Caramel
Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection
Honorable Mention
Dolce Lusso Confections Pumpkin Spice Caramel
Dolce Lusso Confections Smoked Tea Caramel
Most Unique
Gold
Brigadeiro Sprinkles Ruby Passion Fruit Brigadeiro
Silver
Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection
Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel
Bronze
Dolce Lusso Confections Smoked Tea Caramel
Carson’s Caramels Danish Salty Licorice
CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel
Sonoma Chocolatiers Tea Time Caramel/truffle
Toute Douceur Candy Lavender Caramels dipped in Ruby Chocolate
Honorable Mention
Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche
Kansas City Caramels Cherry Almond Caramel
Sonoma Chocolatiers London Fog Caramel/truffle
Virtuoso Confections Gingerbread Caramel Bar
Top Caramels
Gold
Kansas City Caramels Cherry Almond Caramel
Kwoka caramel Dark Chocolate Orange Caramel
Silver
Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection
CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel
Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche
Bronze
Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel
CocoTutti Chocolates Cappuccino Espresso Hazelnut Caramel
Honorable Mention
Dolce Lusso Confections Smoked Tea Caramel
Sonoma Chocolatiers London Fog Caramel/truffle
Dolce Lusso Confections Honey & Cardamom Caramel
Virtuoso Confections Single Malt Scotch Caramel Bar
Delysia Chocolatier Cookie Dough Chocolate Truffles
Stella's Confectionery Stella's Sea Salt Caramel
Star Ratings
4.5 Stars
Kwoka caramel Dark Chocolate Orange Caramel
Kansas City Caramels Cherry Almond Caramel
CocoTutti Chocolates Cappuccino Espresso Hazelnut Caramel
CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel
Kansas City Caramels Cold Brew Coffee Caramel
Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection
4.0 Stars
Panache Chocolatier Fall Spice Caramel
Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche
Sonoma Chocolatiers London Fog Caramel/truffle
Sonoma Chocolatiers Hot Buttered Rum Caramel
Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel
Sonoma Chocolatiers Tea Time Caramel/truffle
Dolce Lusso Confections Smoked Tea Caramel
Dolce Lusso Confections Pumpkin Spice Caramel
Kansas City Caramels Proper Caramel
Dolce Lusso Confections Honey & Cardamom Caramel
Stella's Confectionery Stella's Sea Salt Caramel
Virtuoso Confections Salted Espresso Caramel Bar
Virtuoso Confections Single Malt Scotch Caramel Bar
Virtuoso Confections Gingerbread Caramel Bar
3.5 Stars
Amazing Caramel Company Original
Amazing Caramel Company Sea Salt
Carson’s Caramels ButterRum
ALDI Inc. Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Amazing Caramel Company Espresso
Delysia Chocolatier Cookie Dough Chocolate Truffles
3.0 Stars
Carson’s Caramels Danish Salty Licorice
Brigadeiro Sprinkles Ruby Passion Fruit Brigadeiro
Carson’s Caramels Peppermint
Toute Douceur Candy Lavender Caramels dipped in Ruby Chocolate
Delysia Chocolatier Caramelized Citrus Pumpkin
Truffles
Gold Medal Truffle Artistry
Baetz Chocolates Kaleidoscope
Panache Chocolatier Oz Collection
Justin Vineyard and Winery Assorted Chocolate Truffle Box
Silver Medal Truffle Artistry
Delysia LLC Friendsgiving
Panache Chocolatier Fall Harvest Collection
Bronze Medal
Rayluca Chocolate Biscottino
ALDI Inc Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles
