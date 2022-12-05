The International Chocolate Salon (ICS) and TasteTV have announced the winners of their Best Caramels of 2022 awards, as well as Best Chocolate Truffles Artistry.

The International Chocolate Salon Awards for the 2022 Caramel Awards are based on the total combined number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel.

These competitions included a panel of talented and experienced judges tasting a variety of ingredient combinations, chocolate sources, and creativity. The judging panel consists of national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, topic experts, local chefs, and food gurus.

"The International Chocolate Salon was the first North America-based organization to produce international chocolate awards & widespread live tasting events honoring artisan chocolatiers and confectioners," said ICS leadership. "We recognize that these awards and events are very important for many makers, fans, and admirers, and we strive to continue to support the community and the creators as we have since 2007."

Established in 2007, TasteTV International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections.

Caramels

Best Caramel Exterior Design

Gold

Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection

Silver

Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche

Bronze

Sonoma Chocolatiers Tea Time Caramel/truffle

Honorable Mention

CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel

Delysia Chocolatier Cookie Dough Chocolate Truffles

Dolce Lusso Confections Honey & Cardamom Caramel

Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel

Best Ingredient Combinations

Gold

Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel

CocoTutti Chocolates Cappuccino Espresso Hazelnut Caramel

Silver

Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection

CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel

Dolce Lusso Confections Honey & Cardamom Caramel

Kansas City Caramels Cherry Almond Caramel

Panache Chocolatier Fall Spice Caramel

Bronze

Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche

Kwoka caramel Dark Chocolate Orange Caramel

Virtuoso Confections Salted Espresso Caramel Bar

Honorable Mention

Carson’s Caramels Danish Salty Licorice

Dolce Lusso Confections Pumpkin Spice Caramel

Carson’s Caramels ButterRum

Carson’s Caramels Peppermint

Sonoma Chocolatiers Hot Buttered Rum Caramel

Virtuoso Confections Gingerbread Caramel Bar

Best Taste

Gold

Kwoka caramel Dark Chocolate Orange Caramel

Silver

CocoTutti Chocolates Cappuccino Espresso Hazelnut Caramel

CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel

Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche

Sonoma Chocolatiers Hot Buttered Rum Caramel

Bronze

Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel

Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection

Dolce Lusso Confections Honey & Cardamom Caramel

Kansas City Caramels Cherry Almond Caramel

Panache Chocolatier Fall Spice Caramel

Sonoma Chocolatiers London Fog Caramel/truffle

Honorable Mention

Amazing Caramel Company Espresso

Kansas City Caramels Proper Caramel

Stella's Confectionery Stella's Sea Salt Caramel

Best Packaging (External)

Gold

Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche

Silver

Brigadeiro Sprinkles Ruby Passion Fruit Brigadeiro

Bronze

Kwoka caramel Dark Chocolate Orange Caramel

Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection

Honorable Mention

Dolce Lusso Confections Pumpkin Spice Caramel

Dolce Lusso Confections Smoked Tea Caramel

Most Unique

Gold

Brigadeiro Sprinkles Ruby Passion Fruit Brigadeiro

Silver

Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection

Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel

Bronze

Dolce Lusso Confections Smoked Tea Caramel

Carson’s Caramels Danish Salty Licorice

CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel

Sonoma Chocolatiers Tea Time Caramel/truffle

Toute Douceur Candy Lavender Caramels dipped in Ruby Chocolate

Honorable Mention

Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche

Kansas City Caramels Cherry Almond Caramel

Sonoma Chocolatiers London Fog Caramel/truffle

Virtuoso Confections Gingerbread Caramel Bar

Top Caramels

Gold

Kansas City Caramels Cherry Almond Caramel

Kwoka caramel Dark Chocolate Orange Caramel

Silver

Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection

CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel

Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche

Bronze

Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel

CocoTutti Chocolates Cappuccino Espresso Hazelnut Caramel

Honorable Mention

Dolce Lusso Confections Smoked Tea Caramel

Sonoma Chocolatiers London Fog Caramel/truffle

Dolce Lusso Confections Honey & Cardamom Caramel

Virtuoso Confections Single Malt Scotch Caramel Bar

Delysia Chocolatier Cookie Dough Chocolate Truffles

Stella's Confectionery Stella's Sea Salt Caramel

Star Ratings

4.5 Stars

Kwoka caramel Dark Chocolate Orange Caramel

Kansas City Caramels Cherry Almond Caramel

CocoTutti Chocolates Cappuccino Espresso Hazelnut Caramel

CocoTutti Chocolates Chocolate Blood Orange Caramel

Kansas City Caramels Cold Brew Coffee Caramel

Kokak Chocolates Tropical Caramel Chocolate Truffle Collection

4.0 Stars

Panache Chocolatier Fall Spice Caramel

Delysia Chocolatier Deconstructed Sweets: Cheesecake, Toffee, Spiced Muffin, Spiced Dulce de Leche

Sonoma Chocolatiers London Fog Caramel/truffle

Sonoma Chocolatiers Hot Buttered Rum Caramel

Panache Chocolatier Lavender Bourbon Caramel

Sonoma Chocolatiers Tea Time Caramel/truffle

Dolce Lusso Confections Smoked Tea Caramel

Dolce Lusso Confections Pumpkin Spice Caramel

Kansas City Caramels Proper Caramel

Dolce Lusso Confections Honey & Cardamom Caramel

Stella's Confectionery Stella's Sea Salt Caramel

Virtuoso Confections Salted Espresso Caramel Bar

Virtuoso Confections Single Malt Scotch Caramel Bar

Virtuoso Confections Gingerbread Caramel Bar

3.5 Stars

Amazing Caramel Company Original

Amazing Caramel Company Sea Salt

Carson’s Caramels ButterRum

ALDI Inc. Choceur Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Amazing Caramel Company Espresso

Delysia Chocolatier Cookie Dough Chocolate Truffles

3.0 Stars

Carson’s Caramels Danish Salty Licorice

Brigadeiro Sprinkles Ruby Passion Fruit Brigadeiro

Carson’s Caramels Peppermint

Toute Douceur Candy Lavender Caramels dipped in Ruby Chocolate

Delysia Chocolatier Caramelized Citrus Pumpkin

Truffles

Gold Medal Truffle Artistry

Baetz Chocolates Kaleidoscope

Panache Chocolatier Oz Collection

Justin Vineyard and Winery Assorted Chocolate Truffle Box

Silver Medal Truffle Artistry

Delysia LLC Friendsgiving

Panache Chocolatier Fall Harvest Collection

Bronze Medal

Rayluca Chocolate Biscottino

ALDI Inc Belgian Cocoa Dusted Truffles