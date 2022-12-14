Snickers, part of Mars, has announced Snickers Hi Protein bars, a new performance nutrition bar. Snickers Hi Protein bars feature the same chocolate, caramel, and peanut ingredients of Snickers, but now packed with 20 grams of protein offering the nutritional profile consumers expect.

"Mars is consumer obsessed, and after talking with many consumers through the product development process, it was clear that the performance nutrition category was missing one key ingredient: delicious-tasting products," said Michelle Deignan, senior brand drector, Mars Wrigley. "With the demand for delicious-tasting protein bars increasing, Snickers Hi Protein bars are guaranteed to be a hit whether you work out avidly, casually, or are looking for a delicious snack with more protein."

Snickers Hi Protein bars will be available at select retailers beginning January 2023, with the product set to be available nationwide later in the year. Snickers Hi Protein will be available in a single-size (2.01-oz.) bar.