Mars Wrigley launches Snickers Peanut Brownie

The Snickers brand’s latest innovation combines chocolate, caramel and chewy peanut brownie filling to create Snickers Peanut Brownie.

Snickers Peanut Brownie will launch nationwide in January 2021, but first, the brand is offering fans the exclusive chance to get their hands on the limited first batch this summer. Fans can visit SnickersBrownie.com and follow the countdown to claim a free box of the new Snickers Peanut Brownie bars.

Once the countdown clock hits zero, 1,000 boxes will be available, while supplies last. Fans who are quick enough to claim a box will get a taste of the exclusive first batch when it ships this September.

"Snickers and brownies are two of America's favorite treats, and we know people love both for the deliciousness and comfort that they bring. So, what could be better than putting them together?" said Josh Olken, Snickers brand director. "We're excited to release our exclusive first batch of Snickers Peanut Brownie for our biggest fans to taste. It's sure to be a delicious treat that brings the ultimate satisfaction."

Snickers Peanut Brownie will be available in single (1.2 oz.), share (2.4 oz.) and sharing standup pouch (6.61 oz.) sizes. Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bars will also be available beginning early next year.