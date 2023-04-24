Today, Bloom Nutrition, the wellness company known for its convenient and effective health supplements, announced the launch of its most anticipated product release yet: Bloom Protein Bars. This debut marks the brand's official expansion into the food and snacking category, further supporting Bloom's mission to provide people with healthy options that make achieving wellness and health goals both accessible and convenient to all.

"Our amazing fans have been asking for better tasting, satisfying bars, and we're so proud to officially bring something to the market that fits that need and tastes delicious enough for us to put Bloom's name on it," said Mari Llewellyn, CEO of Bloom, mental health advocate, and fitness entrepreneur. "Bloom Nutrition started as a result of my personal health and fitness transformation, and during my journey, I realized the true importance of getting enough daily protein in order to see progress. We're thrilled to have perfected a protein bar recipe so that others can reach their goals in a bloom-ified way."

Highly requested by the Bloom community and fans everywhere, Bloom Protein Bars were created as a protein snack that satisfies any craving. Made with Bloom's Whey Isolate Protein, the bars are available in four flavors: Blueberry Crumble, Raspberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Cookies & Cream. Each bar is under 200 calories, packed with 15 grams of protein, and contains only 2 grams of sugar per serving. The bars are available in single-flavor 12-packs for $29.99 and in variety 12-packs for $32.99. Bloom's new limited-edition Protein Bars are sold exclusively on bloomnu.com and Amazon.

All of Bloom's products are carefully formulated with ingredients that enhance consumers' daily performance and well-being. For more information about the new Bloom Protein Bars or to learn more about the brand, visit bloomnu.com, and follow @bloomsupps on Instagram and @bloomnu on TikTok.