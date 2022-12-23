The Kroger Co., America's grocer, recently shared how Americans are preparing for the holidays with their favorite ingredients, snacks, and treats. From Kroger deli trays prepared fresh in store by associates to cheesecakes and pumpkin pie, shoppers are gearing up for a memorable holiday season at Kroger.

"This time of year, our customers look for that special ingredient to recreate a nostalgic dish, prepare a traditional meal to enjoy with loved ones, or perfect a delicious spread to entertain their dearest friends," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president, chief merchant, and marketing officer.

The grocer shares customers are seeking personal touches that will make their time with family and friends extra special as they continue to cook and entertain at home.

Shoppers who have a holiday sweet tooth are in good company. Searches for butter, heavy cream, sugar and cookies are among the top searches on Kroger.com and the Kroger app as shoppers prepare to flex their baking skills for family and friends. Cheesecake, the all-American favorite, is once again a go-to, with customers projected to take home 800,000 pounds of Private Selection Cheesecake. Additionally, red velvet and mint flavors have emerged as new holiday dessert must-haves, rounding out meals with delectable flavors and festive colors for the perfect yuletide tablescape.

The grocer also shared shoppers' online search queries confirm insights reported by 84.51º, Kroger's retail and data science, insights, and media arm—that customers are seeking a cozy holiday at home, planning to watch more holiday movies, gather with family and friends, and decorate their homes. In addition, they plan on spending less time on entertainment, going out to restaurants, and traveling this season. Christmas candy is among customers' top searches, along with "Christmas tree," "prime rib," and more.