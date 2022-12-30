Tate & Lyle PLC has announced the publication of its Purpose Report 2022. This interactive report showcases how Tate & Lyle is "Transforming Lives through the Science of Food" and details progress against the targets and commitments set out in 2020 in areas such as sugar reduction, community support, and tackling the climate emergency.

Nick Hampton, chief executive, Tate & Lyle, said: “We are living in an immensely challenging economic environment and life is getting harder for people everywhere. That’s why our purpose of Transforming Lives through the Science of Food, and through it the positive impact we can have on healthier living, our people and local communities, and the planet, has never been more important to us.”

Tate & Lyle’s purpose is lived through three pillars: Supporting healthy living; Building thriving communities; and Caring for our planet. In 2020, Tate & Lyle set targets for the following five and 10 years under each pillar. For example:

Supporting healthy living: Through its low-and no-calorie sweeteners and fibers, and the expertise of its food scientists, Tate & Lyle has taken 4 million tonnes of sugar out of people’s diets against a target of 9 million tonnes by 2025.

Building thriving communities: Tate & Lyle has helped its food bank partners around the world provide around 3 million nutritious meals for people in need. In addition, in line with Tate & Lyle's commitment to reach gender parity in leadership and management roles (around 500 people) by 2025, 42% of these roles are now held by women.

Caring for our planet: 91% of waste generated across Tate & Lyle was beneficially used in 2021 against a target of 100% beneficial use by 2030. In 2022, Tate & Lyle also committed to be net zero by 2050.

Purpose Report 2022: Transforming Lives through the Science of Food is available to download here.