Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, recently underlined its commitment to its purpose of Improving Lives for Generations with the publication of a new booklet entitled ‘Improving Lives for Generations: Introducing our Purpose.

The interactive booklet, available in electronic format on Tate & Lyle’s website, describes Tate & Lyle’s purpose, what it means to its employees and how it’s being lived across the organization every day. It also includes the ambitious purpose commitments and targets for the next 10 years announced in May 2020.

Nick Hampton, chief executive, said: “It has never been more important for businesses to be clear not just about what they do, but why they do it. Tate & Lyle’s purpose of Improving Lives for Generations has been the foundation of our company for more than 160 years and is as strong in our business today as it has ever been. We are a truly purpose-driven company and I am proud of how my colleagues strive to live our purpose in everything they do.

As explained in the booklet, Tate & Lyle’s purpose of Improving Lives for Generations is lived through three pillars: Supporting Healthy Living, Building Thriving Communities and Caring for our Planet. Commitments and targets for each pillar over the next 10 years include: helping to improve the lives of over 250,000 people by 2025 by supporting programs that promote healthier lifestyles and activities; providing over 3 million nutritious meals for people in need by 2025; and delivering a 30 percent absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Tate & Lyle’s Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for 2030 are approved as science-based by the Science Based Targets initiative, meaning they are in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

William Magee, senior vice president and general manager, NOAM, adds: “As a global company, we are Improving Lives for Generations all over the world. Tate & Lyle also takes a local approach to living our purpose. Here in North America, we are proud to partner with local businesses, large and small, to bring healthier products to consumers. Just some of our programs include providing educational grants to young people, donating meals to those in need, and supporting Mid-West farmers through our sustainable agriculture program. We are excited about continuing to improve lives in North America for years to come.

Tate & Lyle will report on the first year of progress against its purpose commitments and targets in 2021.