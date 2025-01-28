Mars' Tru Fru brand is a better-for-you treat that combines real fruit with rich chocolate. For the first time ever, the brand is offering seasonal Valentine's Day packaging to celebrate the occasion, exclusively sold at Walmart.
The varieties include:
- Tru Fru Hyper-Dried Dark Chocolate Raspberry: Dark chocolate raspberries, freeze-dried, and enrobed in chocolate.
- Tru Fru Hyper-Dried Dark Chocolate Strawberry: Ripe-picked strawberry, freeze-dried, and covered in dark chocolate.
Both flavors will retail for $4.97.