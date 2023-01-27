Lady M Confections has announced its first-ever Valentine's Day Bon Bon Gift Set. The You Are Loved Gift Set is packaged in a classic heart-shaped gift box and inside, nestled among foil details and floral illustrations, are three new Lady Bon Bon flavors.

"We're thrilled to announce our first-ever Valentine's Day Gift Set," said Lady M CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "The You Are Loved Gift Set provides an elevated take on a holiday classic—from the exterior and interior design to the thoughtfully inspired confections, it's a gift your Valentine (or Galentine!) won't soon forget."

The new gourmet candy flavors include:

Lychee Rose Almonds – Roasted almonds dipped in a lychee, rose, and raspberry-infused white chocolate.

Raspberry Kissed Jellies – Soft French raspberry fruit jellies are sprinkled with sugar crystals.

Salted Caramel Pearls – Sweet and crispy cereal balls coated in a salted caramel-infused milk chocolate shell.

Lady M's You Are Loved Gift Set ($34) is available for preorder online at LadyM.com sand will be in all U.S. Lady M Boutiques starting February 1. To find more information on Lady M, visit ladym.com.