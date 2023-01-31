Just Born Quality Confections announced that Ira “Bob” Born passed away peacefully on the morning of January 29, at the age of 98. Bob, who was the son of the company’s founder, Sam Born, joined Just Born in 1945 after World War II where he honorably served in the Navy. Bob devoted his life to Just Born and the science and process of candy making.

He was an inventor whose intellect allowed him to see solutions to almost any situation. Most notable was his ability to see how Peeps, which were made by hand, could be produced in a mechanical manner. Bob designed the machine that deposits the Peeps Marshmallow Chicks, and his machine was in use for well over 50 years. Bob’s design became the basis for the current marshmallow depositing systems. Bob also invented Hot Tamales by finding a creative way to rework Mike and Ike candies. Bob last visited the Just Born factory on February 15, 2019, when he was honored by the City of Bethlehem proclaiming the first day of the Easter season as “Bob Born Day.”

“Bob will be remembered as a tireless and passionate advocate for the candy industry and a wonderful supporter of our community. Bob was our second-generation family member whose dedication was instrumental in Just Born reaching our 100-year milestone. We extend our deepest sympathy to his son, Ross, and the entire family,” said David Shaffer, board chair and co-CEO of Just Born.