Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up debuted its new nostalgic pre-workout candy flavors, adding to its list of flavor options. New flavors Cherry Candy, Sour Bucks, and White Gummy Deer are now available in Bucked Up's pre-workout products Bucked Up, BAMF, and Woke AF.

"We are excited to introduce our fans and customers to these new, original flavors, as their Bucked Up pre-workouts can now taste like their favorite candy. The branding, packaging, and flavor of these new products will definitely bring a sense of nostalgia to those who try them," said Bucked Up CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Gardner. "We are always looking for innovative ways to reach our consumers, and we are excited to be adding these candy-inspired products."

Bucked Up's line of pre-workouts are packed with clinical doses of ingredients such as:

ActiGin - boosts athletic performance

AlphaSize - sharpens mental focus

AstraGin - increases Citrulline absorption

Beta-Alanine - promotes strength, endurance, and muscle growth

Citrulline Malate 2:1 - Maximizes blood flow

Vitamin B12 - boosts energy and metabolism

These ingredients will provide athletes with the energy, endurance, and focus needed to push through their most strenuous of workouts.