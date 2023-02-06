Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up debuted its new nostalgic pre-workout candy flavors, adding to its list of flavor options. New flavors Cherry Candy, Sour Bucks, and White Gummy Deer are now available in Bucked Up's pre-workout products Bucked Up, BAMF, and Woke AF.
"We are excited to introduce our fans and customers to these new, original flavors, as their Bucked Up pre-workouts can now taste like their favorite candy. The branding, packaging, and flavor of these new products will definitely bring a sense of nostalgia to those who try them," said Bucked Up CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Gardner. "We are always looking for innovative ways to reach our consumers, and we are excited to be adding these candy-inspired products."
Bucked Up's line of pre-workouts are packed with clinical doses of ingredients such as:
- ActiGin - boosts athletic performance
- AlphaSize - sharpens mental focus
- AstraGin - increases Citrulline absorption
- Beta-Alanine - promotes strength, endurance, and muscle growth
- Citrulline Malate 2:1 - Maximizes blood flow
- Vitamin B12 - boosts energy and metabolism
These ingredients will provide athletes with the energy, endurance, and focus needed to push through their most strenuous of workouts.