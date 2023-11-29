Beatrice Bakery, creators of a wide variety of gourmet baked goods (from traditional American favorites to streusels, liqueur cakes, and more) has launched its Grandma’s Southern Pecan Cake. With a caramel aroma, brown sugar, dates and pecans, Beatrice Bakery aims to invoke a feeling of nostalgia in its fans, as well as create memorable experiences for younger generations.

“What started out with a single Fruitcake recipe - now over a century old - has now evolved into one of America’s most beloved bakeries, and it is our mission to continue innovating new flavor profiles to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth,” says Rick Meyer, president, Beatrice Bakery. “This Southern Pecan Cake is sure to put a smile on your face—no southern roots needed.”

According to the company, Grandma’s Southern Pecan Cake will have consumers saying “bless your heart” and “ya’ll” faster than they can eat it. The cake is baked in the Heartland but, according to Beatrice Bakery, it has the true spirit of the south within each bite. Each date and pecan in the cake reportedly is hand-inspected for quality, then hand-decorated, like every other dessert the bakery makes.

The Southern Pecan Cake (24 oz.) is sold now on BeatriceBakery.com for $32.95 and will be available at major retailers this summer.

