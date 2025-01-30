Building on an already "stacked and ‘stached" Big Game ad campaign, Kellanova's Pringles brand has announced two new flavors and one returning game day-inspired flavor hitting shelves in February and May.

Snackers can get their hands on the new Pringles Loaded Potato Skins and the returning Pringles 7-Layer Dip at retailers nationwide beginning in late February, whereas the new Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken will debut at retailers nationwide beginning in May.

More about the flavors:

Pringles 7-Layer Dip incorporates flavor notes of 7-layer dip (melty cheese, refried pinto beans, creamy guacamole, spicy salsa, salty olives, tomatoes, tangy sour cream and more) into one crisp.

Pringles Loaded Potato Skins reportedly tastes like a classic topped potato skin with notes of buttery and melty cheese, tangy sour cream and green onion, with bits of fried bacon blending with baked potatoes.

Inspired by the authentic flavor of the original light beer, Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken blends savory roasted chicken flavor notes with the beverage taste.

