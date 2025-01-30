Building on an already "stacked and ‘stached" Big Game ad campaign, Kellanova's Pringles brand has announced two new flavors and one returning game day-inspired flavor hitting shelves in February and May.
Snackers can get their hands on the new Pringles Loaded Potato Skins and the returning Pringles 7-Layer Dip at retailers nationwide beginning in late February, whereas the new Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken will debut at retailers nationwide beginning in May.
More about the flavors:
- Pringles 7-Layer Dip incorporates flavor notes of 7-layer dip (melty cheese, refried pinto beans, creamy guacamole, spicy salsa, salty olives, tomatoes, tangy sour cream and more) into one crisp.
- Pringles Loaded Potato Skins reportedly tastes like a classic topped potato skin with notes of buttery and melty cheese, tangy sour cream and green onion, with bits of fried bacon blending with baked potatoes.
- Inspired by the authentic flavor of the original light beer, Pringles x Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken blends savory roasted chicken flavor notes with the beverage taste.
Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.