CandyRific has added a new Marvel character, Red Hulk, to its line of Marvel-themed character fans. For a limited time, the Red Hulk character fan is available in the new Marvel’s Avengers 24-count assorted stand-alone panel, which includes five Red Hulk, five Green Hulk, five Black Panther, five Spider-Man, and four Captain America inspired fans.

Consumers can keep cool with this new character fan, which provides a puff of cool air when you push the button. The fan also lights up and includes 0.53-oz. of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Red Hulk character fans are available now for a limited time in retail locations like Safeway and Albertsons. The suggested retail price is $5.99.

