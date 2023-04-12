HelloFresh has teamed up with Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, to bring out-of-this-world flavors and recipes to kitchens across the galaxy. With the launch of a new limited-edition Guardians Recipe Adventure series and Guardians Snack Adventure kit, HelloFresh customers and Guardians of the Galaxy fans can enjoy recipes inspired by the film.

For the first time ever, Guardians fans across America can create HelloFresh versions of two tasty intergalactic snacks, Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz, with the new Guardians Snack Adventure kit. Inspired by the space-worthy snacks found on Knowhere, the Guardians new headquarters, these snacks feature:

Zarg Nut Bites - Crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce, and chocolate chips come together for a salty, crunchy snack with a bit of sweet heat.

Each Guardians Snack Adventure kit includes pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards to make two servings of Zarg Nut Bites at home. In addition, the Snack Adventure kit also comes with collectible milk cartons and a jar—complete with cosmic designs straight out of Knowhere—to keep these snacks from getting mixed up with Earthly foods when stored in the pantry or fridge.

Starting on Monday, April 17 at 12 p.m. EST, consumers can claim the limited-edition Guardians Snack Adventure kit by visiting HelloFreshAdventure.com. Additional Guardians Snack Adventure kits will become available the following two weeks on Monday, April 24, and Monday, May 1, at 12 p.m. EST. All Guardians Snack Adventure kits are available to claim on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last and without a HelloFresh subscription.

“At HelloFresh, we know that our customers like to get adventurous with their cooking, which is why we’re excited to bring the out-of-this-world flavors inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 straight to their kitchens,” said Kirsten Walpert, vice president of brand and creative, HelloFresh US. “This fun new collaboration demonstrates how home cooking with friends and loved ones can be an exciting adventure and a memorable bonding experience that you can enjoy with your given or ‘chosen family.’”