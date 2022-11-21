Automated Flexible Conveyor (AFC) has introduced the SPIRALFEEDER Push Unit flexible screw conveyor. Developed to support worker safety, the new AFC Push Unit places the drive mechanism at floor level at the hopper rather than at the discharge. This design enables easy access to the electric motor and gearbox without requiring a ladder, mezzanine, or other lifting devices. The configuration is intended to avoid slips, falls, and other safety issues involved with heights and climbing, along with concern for compliance with OSHA Standard 1910.23, which sets out requirements for ladder specifications.

Suitable for food, nutrition, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other companies constrained by facilities with low ceilings, the new SPIRALFEEDER Push Unit automatically transfers powders, pellets, and other dry, bulk materials from the hopper to discharge via a screw auger rotating inside an enclosed tube. Its floor-level drive mechanism creates a gentle pushing effect on the material, rather than a pulling effect used in traditional screw conveyors, intended to deliver smooth, efficient transfer in an ergonomic, mobile configuration.

Made in the U.S., the new AFC SPIRALFEEDER Push Unit screw conveyor is designed and manufactured at the company's New Jersey headquarters. The conveying system is delivered pre-wired, tested, and ready to plug in and operate.