Oomph! Sweets, a line of low-sugar candies made with functional benefits, will introduce a new format of its fan-favorite Chews for the first time at Natural Products Expo West on March 8–10, in Hall A, Booth #685. Showgoers will sample Mini Chews, a 5-gram square-shaped sweet, in nostalgia-inducing flavors: Dark Chocolate, Lemon, Passion Fruit, and Green Apple.

With Michelin-Star Chef Paul Shoemaker’s commitment to flavor in each bite, Oomph! Sweets Chews and Gummies are crafted with intention—packed with all natural ingredients with functional benefits like Cherry Acerola, Lion’s Mane, and Apple Cider Vinegar—and inclusion, with all offerings being vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, low-calorie (110 calories or less), low-sugar (1g of sugar or less), low carb (4-6g net carbs), allergen-friendly, and made with all-natural ingredients.

Since debuting at Expo East in September, Oomph! Sweets has successfully expanded its DtC footprint, offering the full lineup of larger format (1.7 oz) Chews on Amazon, with Gummies—current offerings include Pineapple, Cherry, and Watermelon—to follow.

Amazon insights, along with Shopify data have provided a direct line of sight into customer feedback, prompting the brand to test new innovations consumers will love.

“We felt the excitement and support of the natural products community at our Expo East debut, just after launching the brand in fall of 2022, and look forward to showing up in an even bigger way with our hometown advantage in Southern California,” said Michael Lewis, founder and general manager at Oomph! Sweets. “While we’re still a startup by industry standards, the partnerships we've had since day one have been the wind in our sails, and have quickly progressed Oomph! into full-grown mode in just a few short months. We’re spending the rest of the year focused on innovation, starting with Mini Chews and followed by new flavors on the horizon, while also investing in the infrastructure to support our highly-anticipated retail launches.”

With support from Science, Inc., and a laser focus on formulations, formats, and floorspace in 2023, Oomph! is poised to become a power player in the booming U.S. confectionery market, the value of which topped $38 billion in 2022.

Oomph! Sweets have an SRP of $4/bag and are currently available for direct purchase via oomphsweets.com and Amazon, with availability in-stores coming late 2023.