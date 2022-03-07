Company: Pipcorn

Website: www.pipsnacks.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.49

Product Snapshot: The better-for-you heirloom corn snacking brand beloved for creating delicious and sustainable favorites, Pipcorn, announced that it will be expanding its product line to include its hottest innovation yet: Spicy Cheddar Popcorn and Spicy Cheddar Cheese Balls, in partnership with the legendary hot sauce makers at TABASCO Brand.

The new Spicy Cheddar varieties will retail for $4.49 and combine Pipcorn's heirloom super corn and real cheddar cheese with the flavor of TABASCO Original Red Sauce for an irresistibly cheesy, crunchy, and spicy experience. Baked, not fried, these spicy and cheesy treats have 25 to 30 percent less fat than leading category favorites, and are made with 100 percent real, Non-GMO ingredients.

"Pipcorn will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and we couldn't think of a better time to unveil such an exciting partnership for our consumers," said Jeff Martin, co-founder and chief product officer. "Working with a legacy brand like Tabasco is a dream come true for our team, and is just one of the ways we plan to celebrate our anniversary with our super fans and newcomers alike."

Pipcorn's Spicy Cheddar line will debut at Expo West before launching on the Pipcorn eCommerce site in early April 2022. The products will become available at Whole Foods Markets and other major retailers nationwide in May.

"We're always looking for ways to excite and surprise our consumers, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with Pipcorn and offer our fans a whole new way to experience Tabasco Sauce," said Kate Neuhaus, director of global marketing communications at McIlhenny Company. "As two family-founded companies with a shared commitment to making irresistibly great tasting products, this partnership is a natural fit."

Pipcorn popped more than 10 million heirloom popcorn kernels per day in 2021, and anticipate that number doubling in 2022. Along with new innovation, the heirloom corn snack brand with a cult following will also debut refreshed packaging at Expo West. With more innovation in the pipeline, the collaboration with TABASCO Brand is only the beginning.

Heirloom corn is the not-so-secret ingredient to Pipcorn's snacks. Like all heirlooms, Pipcorn's heirloom seeds are the best of the best, hand-selected by family farmers. Grown sustainably and never genetically modified, Pipcorn's special variety of heirloom corn is what makes its products crunchier and more flavorful than commercially grown hybrids.

For more information on Pipcorn and to find a store near you, please visit: www.pipsnacks.com.