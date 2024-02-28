Belgian Boys, a woman-led company, will debut two new products at Expo: Griddle Pancakes and Bite-sized Belgian Chocolate Chip Pancakes. The addition of these offerings is building on Belgian Boys’ core assortment with two new ways to make breakfast an occasion—with more time to indulge together and less time spent prepping and cleaning.

Demand for these types of offerings is growing. While frozen breakfast was flat in the last 12 weeks of 2023, Refrigerated Prepared Breakfast and Refrigerated Sweet Breakfast were up for the full year with growth accelerating in the last 12 weeks (up to 11% / 27% respectively) [Source Total FMCG Consumption].

Target is launching both innovation items beginning June 1 (SRP: $5.99) with additional retailers pending.

Griddle Pancakes is a long-requested addition to the Belgian Boys lineup, both from retail partners and consumers. This European version of a more traditional “American-style” pancake is a perfect fit alongside waffles, crepes, and bite-sized pancakes. These pancakes are heated in just about one minute in the toaster, stovetop, or microwave.

is a long-requested addition to the Belgian Boys lineup, both from retail partners and consumers. This European version of a more traditional “American-style” pancake is a perfect fit alongside waffles, crepes, and bite-sized pancakes. These pancakes are heated in just about one minute in the toaster, stovetop, or microwave. Bite-sized Pancakes are Belgian Boys’ best-selling breakfast item. The fluffy bite-sized pancakes are one place where Belgian Boys is making European foods mainstream: bringing the Dutch poffertjes and Belgian Chocolate to an American audience.

“Our original mini pancakes are a massive hit with my kids. They love dipping them in chocolate we get from home in Belgium,” says Belgian Boys CEO Anouck Gotlib. “So, adding Belgian chocolate chips to our bite-sized pancakes was only natural—and you can really taste the richness and quality of our chocolate baked right in.”

“I like to say that our griddle pancakes are toppable and unstoppable! They are delicious drizzled with syrup, and topped with berries, or as a sweet & savory breakfast sandwich,” Gotlib continues. “I am beyond thrilled to bring our new assortment of pancakes to homes across the country—I know they are going to be a big hit with kids and adults alike."

Related: Belgian breakfast brand succeeds in new retail territory