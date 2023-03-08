As more people reach for plant-based snacks, The Hershey Company is offering two options sure to satiate their appetite for a milk chocolate alternative. Today, the chocolatier is announcing the nationwide launch of Hershey's Plant Based and the new addition of Reese's Plant Based.

Whether you're vegan or simply looking to limit dairy, the Reese's and Hershey's brands are introducing their latest treats made with dairy alternatives: Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt and Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups.

"We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options," says Teal Liu, brand manager of Better For You, The Hershey Company. "Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives."

Hershey has long offered a wide variety of choices for consumers to enjoy their favorite sweet and salty snacks for everyday moments, seasons, and special occasions. To meet the changing needs of some snackers, Hershey's expertise and capabilities help it deliver alternative options including portion-controlled treats, no sugar added, zero sugar, high protein, and now, plant-based.

Plant Based will be available nationwide this spring. Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups are available in March, followed by Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt in April.

To learn more and find the new products near you, visit hersheyland.com.