Cama Group will use this year’s Interpack show to highlight how it has evolved over the last six years. Not only has it enjoyed significant growth, but its heavy investment in R&D has led to the creation of high-technology packaging solutions that are setting the pace across multiple industries.

Cama Group is doing everything bigger at this year’s Interpack event. Central to the company’s 500 m2 stand is a turnkey robotic naked chocolate packaging line, developed for a leading North American confectionary brand. Even with just a quarter of the full 1,500 ppm line on the stand, visitors to Interpack will get a real appreciation of the perfect partnership between advanced mechanical design and a modern high-tech digital automation infrastructure: the resulting solution capable of handling 14 different packaging formats, with rapid changeover between them.

Cama specialists will also be on hand to highlight other benefits, including:

the machine’s full Industry 4.0 architecture;

extremely quick RFID-managed part changeovers;

comprehensive augmented reality (AR) capabilities, for training, operation, maintenance, and spare parts; and

a line-supervision and data-collection system for machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics.

Indeed, the company’s extensive AR capabilities will be the subject of a separate display area, where specialists will take you on a journey through a wide variety of machines and packaging technologies installed all over the world.

Alongside Cama’s digital capabilities, it will also showcase its real-world specialties, with a huge array of packaging styles, types, and materials from industries across the entire food, beverage, home and health, and petfood sectors. All shapes, all sizes, all counts, all flavors, and all volumes.

Cama’s best-selling FW WrapAround Case Packer, another element of demanding packaging lines around the world, will also be on display. Capable of packaging corrugated cases at the rate of 25 per minute, the FW series has proved to be a real workhorse across multiple industries.

“We never slowed down during the pandemic and Interpack 2023 will show the fruits of all our hard work,” says Alessandro Rocca, group sales director, Cama. “Our AR solution has proven immensely popular on both existing and new-build machines, and the line supervisor solution on the showcased machine is illustrative of our next evolution, which will see us leveraging machine data and AI to extract every possible percentage point of efficiency out of our solutions.”

For anyone interested in discussing their packaging challenges, Cama is accepting meeting requests for the show, where visitors will be able to explore solutions with local representatives from Europe, North America and Asia. There will also be a hotline to the company’s systems engineering team in Italy, which will turn around system design ideas in 24 hours, so visitors can see their own potential solutions in action the very next day at the event.

“We have so much to exhibit this year,” Rocca concludes, “and next year we may need an even bigger stand. I personally cannot wait to show off our sustainable solutions and expanded capabilities and then showcase how we have solved so many customer challenges over the last six years. We look forward to meeting everyone there.”

For more details or to schedule a booth appointment, visit: Interpack 2023 | Cama Group or contact sales@camagroup.com. Alternatively, simply visit the Cama stand (A33) in Hall 13.