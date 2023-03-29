Syntegon, a developer of processing and packaging technology in the pharmaceutical and food industry, has announced that it will showcase its line expertise in horizontal packaging solutions for cookies and bars at interpack, one of the world’s largest events for the packaging industry, in Dusseldorf, Germany, this May.

The new Syntegon IDH is at the heart of a line which flexibly packages cookies and crackers in trays and flow wraps made of mono-material. Thanks to a new pick-and-place technology with integrated linear motors, it handles products particularly gently. Linear motors also feature in various feeding modules in both lines to prevent product damage during handling and boost flexibility. In addition to gentle handling, the high-performance system for bars that will be on show offers high levels of sustainability and digitalization. The line is equipped with a paper-ON-form forming shoulder and wraps bars in paper before placing them in glueless formed cartons in the TTM1 topload cartoner with an integrated lock-style forming station. Moreover, Syntegon will present a new wireless Human Machine Interface (HMI) that allows operators to access all available information and digital services at any time.

“Consistent gentle product handling is one of Syntegon's strengths and especially important when processing sensitive products,” said Daniel Bossel, product manager at Syntegon. “Therefore, the linear motors are also part of the downstream feeding module FIF. They move particularly slowly and smoothly to protect products from mechanical stress, thus minimizing product loss.”

At interpack, the FIF feeding module is integrated into an HCS form, fill, and seal machine and feeds the cookies in piles, slugs, or trays into the packaging machine. The HCS then wraps them in recyclable film made of mono-material and heat-seals all formats for airtight packs and optimal product protection.

The new linear motor technology is also a key feature of the fully automated bar system on display, which shows the packaging process from product distribution to secondary packaging in display cartons. Linear motor technology ensures particularly gentle and flexible product handling in the integrated FIT intelligent infeed module.

“Each gripper can be controlled individually and synchronizes optimally with the products—even with random streams,” said Stephan Schuele, head of product management at Syntegon. “It eliminates the need to accumulate the bars before they enter the packaging machine. This protects the products, reduces the length of the line and facilitates a reliable, continuous infeed even at high speeds.”

In addition, the DCIE discharge station provides a continuous product flow. Bars can be temporarily stored on its waiting conveyor to ensure consistent feeding to the downstream HRM form, fill, and seal machine, even if product volumes fluctuate temporarily.

After packaging, the integrated Sigpack TTM1 topload cartoner takes over the bars for secondary packaging. The intelligent PFI product feeding module is based on linear motor technology and identifies the position of individual flow wraps before gently and precisely loading them into the grouping chain. This eliminates the need for additional mechanical parts such as side guides that could damage the paper flow wraps. Both the omitted format parts and the overall changeover concept of the TTM1 ensure quick and easy format changeovers along the entire line.

“With the new lock-style forming station, Syntegon further adds to its sustainable packaging initiatives,” said Andreas Schildknecht, product manager at Syntegon. “Cartons are formed without using hot-melt glue. This not only protects the environment, but also reduces the system’s energy consumption, minimizes cleaning efforts and sources of malfunction—and, last but not least, saves on consumables.”

To learn more about Syntegon, visit syntegon.com.