Canadian-based chocolate company Rousseau Chocolatier has launched its bespoke, limited-edition Coronation Box in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III.

This inspired, sustainably sourced collection contains eight luxurious, hand-crafted crown jewels with butter salted caramel filling and one golden ganache delight infused with Nova Scotia grown lavender, in a nod to the King’s passion for nature.

These artisanal confections, each in a color representing the crown jewels themselves, promise to indulge the senses befitting of the occasion. Rousseau Chocolatier’s Coronation Box will be made available for pre-order as of April 3, and in-store, as well as online, for chocolate lovers throughout the Commonwealth, on April 17 until May 6, while quantities last.