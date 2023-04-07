Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based business in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 27 years, is announcing the appointment of Nick Eleniak as its new vice president of sales. A seasoned sales and marketing professional with more than 30 years of experience in fast-moving consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, Eleniak will be responsible for driving sales growth, expanding distribution and building strategic partnerships with key retailers across North America.

“I am excited to join Chocolove and help take this incredible, well-loved brand to the next level,” said Nick Eleniak. “I look forward to working with the talented sales team and building strong partnerships with our retail customers to allow even more chocolate lovers to enjoy Chocolove.”

Most recently at Lindt & Sprungli, Eleniak brings more than two decades of confectionery industry knowledge and experience to Chocolove. During his tenure at Lindt, he held various leadership positions, successfully developing and executing strategies that resulted in significant growth and strong relationships with customers.

“We are thrilled to have Nick join the Chocolove team,” said Timothy Moley, founder and CEO of Chocolove. “With his impressive track record and extensive experience in the confectionery industry, Nick is the perfect fit to lead our sales team and drive growth for the Chocolove brand.”

Learn more about Chocolove at Chocolove.com.