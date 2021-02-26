Ciranda, a supplier of certified organic, non-GMO and fair-trade food ingredients, recently welcomed Joni Huffman in a newly created role of vice president of sales. Huffman will lead the sales and customer support activities and will work closely with the senior leadership team to provide strategic direction for the company.

With more than 25 years’ experience in specialty food ingredients, Huffman has demonstrated a keen ability for building strong teams and delivering opportunities for growth. Previously, she held positions as senior vice president sales and marketing at Healthy Food Ingredients, director of specialty sales for Ardent Mills, and director of business development at ConAgra Food Ingredients.

“Joni’s energy and enthusiasm are a great asset to our team of employee-owners,” said Jean-Philippe Tournoy, chief executive officer at Ciranda. “As VP of sales, she will have a measurable impact on our future growth and product strategies.”

Huffman adds “Ciranda’s reputation as a supplier to the natural products industry is unmatched. I am beyond excited to continue strengthening the relationships they have developed, while growing new business with key partners who share our values.”