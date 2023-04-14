The Barry Callebaut Group has launched its second Chocolate Academy center in the U.S., located in the heart of New York City. This new facility serves as a creative space where chefs and artisans can develop their talent and skills. The Chocolate Academy center NYC is part of the wider Chocolate Academy center network which now has 27 academies across the globe.

The new Chocolate Academy center will be located in the Meatpacking district, a neighborhood like no other: a fusion of grit and glam, where old New York meets the frenetic 21st century. The city is known for attracting top talent from around the world in various industries including confectionery, pastry, and chocolate, making it the ideal spot for a new location.

In October 2022, the Chocolate Academy center announced the appointment of Nicoll Notter as head chef. Chef Notter is the son of two pastry chefs. At age 21, Nicoll won Pastry Chef of the Year for the U.S., being the youngest person to win the competition. In 2020 as captain of the Swiss National Team, Nicoll and the team won 1st place in the Coupe d’Europe held in Paris. With Nicoll’s current role as head chef, he is excited to help other professionals grow and wants to see the pastry scene continue to revolutionize.

"New York City has a long history with the chocolate industry, dating back to the early 1900s. We are seeing a resurgence of chocolate culture in New York with the craft-chocolate movement and small bean-to-bar factories. We are proud to share chocolate culture and empower chefs to craft at their best; we partner with our customers to create the chocolate treats of tomorrow," says Amy Heitkamp, vice president and general manager, gourmet Americas, Barry Callebaut.