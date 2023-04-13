As the 2023 Major League Baseball season is officially back in full swing, HI-CHEW has announced that it is bringing back its fan-favorite flavors to select stadiums through partnerships with four teams: St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and Milwaukee Brewers. From product sampling, to on-site activations, and engaging family events, HI-CHEW is bringing fun and excitement to baseball fans throughout the 2023 baseball season.

During select home games, fans will have a chance to participate in many fun activities and pick up the HI-CHEW candy throughout each ballpark. Whether fans choose to attend a game in St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, or Milwaukee, these four exciting partnerships with HI-CHEW will offer unique experiences for fans of all kinds this baseball season.

Experience the ultimate family fun at the HI-CHEW Family Pavilion, featuring interactive and exciting activities for all ages. The big, yellow HI-CHEW dugout bucket will be stocked and ready for Cardinals players to enjoy as they please. The candy brand is a sponsor of the dance cam to encourage stadium attendees to show off their most creative dancing skills on the big screen. As a co-presenting Kids Club Sponsor, HI-CHEW invites kids to take part in the fun by running the bases at Busch Stadium after select Sunday home games, and kids will have the opportunity to ask a player questions. All activities are part of a three-year partnership between HI-CHEW and the St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago Cubs: Need a sweet treat during an inning break? The candy is available to Cubs fans attending a game in a suite at Wrigley Field. In addition, all youth ballplayers and their families can take advantage of the Cubs' Youth Baseball and Softball Special Ticket Offers presented by HI-CHEW, which include a ticket to the designated game at Wrigley Field and a pair of special-edition Cubs socks. During Cubs games, fans also will notice a new "Artificial Intelligence Art" video board feature where one lucky young fan will be selected each game to answer baseball-centric questions with responses generated and displayed as a piece of AI art on the left field video board.

Need a sweet treat during an inning break? The candy is available to Cubs fans attending a game in a suite at Wrigley Field. In addition, all youth ballplayers and their families can take advantage of the Cubs' Youth Baseball and Softball Special Ticket Offers presented by HI-CHEW, which include a ticket to the designated game at Wrigley Field and a pair of special-edition Cubs socks. During Cubs games, fans also will notice a new "Artificial Intelligence Art" video board feature where one lucky young fan will be selected each game to answer baseball-centric questions with responses generated and displayed as a piece of AI art on the left field video board. Detroit Tigers : HI-CHEW ambassadors will greet visitors as they walk into Comerica Park with samples to enjoy. Visitors will also find their favorite fruity, chewy candy displayed on the Carousel within Commercial Bank Big Cat Court and at concession stands, leaving them to crave a bag of their favorite juicy flavor. There is an opportunity to win tickets to view batting practice before the start of the game through HI-CHEW social media campaigns throughout the season.

: HI-CHEW ambassadors will greet visitors as they walk into Comerica Park with samples to enjoy. Visitors will also find their favorite fruity, chewy candy displayed on the Carousel within Commercial Bank Big Cat Court and at concession stands, leaving them to crave a bag of their favorite juicy flavor. There is an opportunity to win tickets to view batting practice before the start of the game through HI-CHEW social media campaigns throughout the season. Milwaukee Brewers: On select Sunday home games at American Family Field visitors should keep an eye out for the chewy candy on the big screen between innings. HI-CHEW will also be the presenting sponsor of the beach towel giveaway to 30,000 fans attending the July 22 game. Fans also have the opportunity to compete in dance battles for a chance to win more HI-CHEW product and prize items. During the game, Brewers fans may see players enjoying the candy in the dugout. In addition, kids will have a chance to win big at Helfaer Field by hitting the HI-CHEW bullseye in left-center field during Little League games. All youth baseball and softball teams will also receive candy when they play at the special field outside of the big league ballpark.

"Throughout the years, Major League Baseball players have often been seen reaching for the iconic bucket of HI-CHEW™ in the dugout for a mid-inning pick me up," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the U.S. and president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Now, more fans across the country will be able to experience the fun of eating the fruity, chewy candy while attending baseball games this season. We are thrilled to continue our successful partnerships with MLB teams to further brand awareness and take part in an iconic national sport."

