Consumers can get ready to swing into the baseball season with HI-CHEW, as the brand just announced 2024 partnerships with four MLB favorites.

HI-CHEW has continued its partnerships with the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Detroit Tigers along with its newest addition, the Baltimore Orioles, to bring the ultimate family-friendly experience to baseball stadiums in these select cities.

HI-CHEW and baseball fans alike can look forward to on-site activations designed for all ages. Fans in each city can participate in product sampling, engaging family events, pre-game activities, and more.

HI-CHEW invites consumers to grab their gloves, rally their crews, and join the brand as it celebrates the start of the baseball season with unforgettable experiences and flavors.

