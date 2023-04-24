Amos Food Group announced it will showcase its confectionery line at ISM Cologne 2023, the world's largest trade fair for confectionery and snacks. The event presents an opportunity for Amos to showcase its latest candy innovations within its creative candy brand Amos and nutritional candy brand Biobor.

"We are thrilled to participate in ISM Cologne 2023 and to share our passion for snacks and confectionery with the global audience," said Amos Ma, president of Amos Food Group. “This event is a great opportunity for us to showcase our products, meet new customers, and strengthen our relationships with existing ones."

The relaunch of Amos 4D Gummy Blocks, the candy with a new package design, is the most significant highlight of the presence at ISM Cologne. The visually appealing gummy candies with unique and stackable 3D block shapes and fruit flavors promote fun, play, and creativity.

Adding to the excitement of the relaunch of Amos 4D Gummy Blocks, Amos Food Group has announced that Amos 4D Fruit Gummy Juicy Burst and Biobor Probiotic Gummy Bears have both won the prestigious "Superior Taste Awards." The award-winning gummies reflect the company's focus on providing customers with a candy experience that not only satisfies their taste buds but also promotes their well-being.

In addition to these exciting announcements, Amos Food Group has introduced a revolutionary product, Amos Tastysounds Audio Lollipop, which merges high-tech bone conduction with candy, providing a new creative way to enjoy music and sweets, and diversifying the sensory experience. Amos Tastysounds Audio Lollipop allows users to listen to music through their mouths while enjoying a sweet lollipop, providing a unique and immersive sensory experience that combines the pleasures of music and candy in a whole new way. The product won the Best Novelty of Buyer’s Choice Award 2022 by Candy Industry magazine. It’s also nominated for the first-ever ISM Consumer Award and is the finalist for ISM New Product Showcase Award.

Amos Food Group's competitiveness is evident through international awards and refined operations of large-scale products. This is attributed to the supply chain management and product research and development systems. With three production bases, the newest and largest one will have a GMP 100,000-level clean production workshop and advanced equipment imported from Germany. It will be operational in June, providing stable supply chains and professional production solutions for Amos’ global development and business growth of industrial partners.

Shenzhen Amos Sweets & Foods Co. Ltd. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.