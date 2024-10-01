On September 14–15, in celebration of Amos Food Group's 20th anniversary, the group held a grand celebration, themed "Gratitude," to express appreciation for the long-standing support of its employees. The group’s founder and president, Amos Ma, attended the event along with nearly 2,000 employees of the Amos Group and some family members of long-serving employees.

The Amos Food Group's 20th anniversary celebration event consists of two parts: a two-day Macau tourism team-building trip and the "You Raise Me Up" Appreciation Music Festival. The organization of this event further deepened the connections between the group, employees, partners, and distributors, strengthening the cohesion and centripetal force both within and outside the company, according to the brand.

Gratitude Macau trip kicks off a journey of care

For 20 years, Amos food group has remained true to its original intention, evolving from traditional contract manufacturing to a global trade layout, and transforming from a domestic brand into a well-known name in the candy industry both at home and abroad. This reflects the courage and strength the group has demonstrated in its market development. In 2024, Amos Food Group ranked 82nd on the list of the World's Top 100 Candy Companies.

Amos 20th Anniversary Celebration, themed "You Raise Me Up," showcased the group's vigorous development, heartfelt employee care, and the vibrant enthusiasm of the company, all highlighted by the participation of celebrity guests.

Amos Ma invited everyone to reflect on his journey, emphasizing that the support and encouragement from his family enabled him to repeatedly stand at the starting line and pursue his ideals. Using photos, Ma took everyone on a nostalgic trip back to the time when the founders started their venture together twenty years ago. Amos Food Group’s development would not have been possible without decision-making, market support, and opportunities, as well as the efforts and contributions of the suppliers and partner, notes a representative from the brand.

To embody Amos Food Group’s corporate culture of “Being the Sweet Messenger of the World,” the company has established the Amos Food Group Sweet Care Public Welfare Fund. This initiative aims to provide support to employees facing difficulties in their work and life, allowing them to feel the warmth of the team and to fulfill social responsibilities. The group has also donated 1 million RMB to the public welfare fund.

Multiple renowned bands and singers performed at the event to celebrate Amos's 20th anniversary.

The performance was interspersed with a lottery segment, delivering gifts to the employees. A drone show mapped out the important developmental milestones of the group’s 20th anniversary in the brilliant night sky, allowing everyone to revisit the company's journey.





Starting from its 20th anniversary, Amos has entered a new era of its brand strategy 5.0, driven by the dual engines of "Innovation + Nutrition." In the future, Amos will continue to explore and take action to fulfill its corporate responsibilities, contributing Chinese strength to the development of the global candy industry, says a brand representative.





Shenzhen Amos Sweets & Foods Co. Ltd. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.