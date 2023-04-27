Cremer, a global supplier of product counting machines for a wide array of applications, has introduced a smaller-scale version of its HQS 1250 Compact Counting & Dispensing Machine, designed specifically for gummy applications in the cannabis, nutraceutical, and confectionary sectors. Developed in partnership with filler manufacturer Spee-Dee, the latest configuration is a trimmed down yet still-customizable iteration of Cremer’s original high speed HQS 1250 gummy counter, which was released last year.

The smaller-scale HQS 1250 offers a more affordable investment for companies looking to enter the gummy market, along with a more compact footprint to save valuable production floor space. The 12-lane counter can precisely apportion gummies of all shapes and sizes to a downstream Spee-Dee bottle filler. With an average output of 70 bottles per minute on a 60-count gummy product, the HQS 1250 is ideal for a wide variety of gummies including typical sanded or sugared formulations.

Importantly, the HQS 1250 effectively alleviates two common obstacles that gummy manufacturers and co-packers routinely face: accurate counting and filling at medium-to-high speeds. Traditional multi-head scales are not 100% accurate when filling by weight, and gummies tend to clog when filled into a small bottleneck opening. The HQS 1250 seamlessly streams gummies without blocking in the bottle neck while also ensuring accurate counts at high speeds.

Counting food and various other products by the piece is regarded as the most efficient, cost-effective alternative to modern weighing and pick-and-place systems, as counting accuracy is not affected by small weight variations between individual pieces. Optical counting—as opposed to weight-centric quality control—guarantees that the net contents in terms of count is 100 percent accurate for both wholesale and retail packages. Optical counting also prevents product loss, avoids product wastage, and maximizes production efficiency.

Cremer’s HQS 1250 Compact Counting & Dispensing Machine also brings benefits that distinguish it from competing counting solutions. For instance, its seamless integration with Spee-Dee allows for high-speed counting and filling with no clogs or jams, and offers industry-leading speed and accuracy and per-product customization. In addition, the HQS 1250 is delivered pre-assembled with all wires quick-locked for faster installation, and allows for quick, toolless changeover. The HQS 1250 counter is compact in size and, to preserve precious production floorspace, can be placed directly atop the Spee-Dee filler for bottling applications or a Form Fill Seal (FFS)/pouching machine for bagging applications.

“Precise counting and dispensing of gummies is, by nature, a challenging process due to the variations in gummy size and shape, their sticky and sugary coating, avoiding cross-contamination, and ensuring necessary sanitation,” said Brian Pomponio, business development manager, Cremer North America. “At Cremer, we understand the importance of complying with FDA regulations and producing high quality vitamin gummies that meet the needs and expectations of consumers. Our cutting edge, customizable solutions meet the highest standards of accuracy and efficiency, yet still offer affordable options for smaller-sized manufacturers.”