As seen at this year's Christmas and Halloween ECRM show, Hilco Sweets will be releasing Girl Scout Thin Mints Milk Chocolate Malt Balls, inspired by the popular Girl Scout Thin Mints Cookies. The new candy treat will be available late summer 2023.

“Malted milk centered confections have existed for years with little or no innovation,” said Lou DiMarco, executive vice president of Hilco Sweets. “This exciting new licensing relationship for Hilco Sweets and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), is truly mint to be, giving chocolate mint treat lovers a delicious light crispy malted confection combination, inspired by proven cookie favorite Girl Scout Thin Mints.”

The new candy has a crunchy malted milk balls coating in Girl Scout Thin Mints inspired Milk Chocolate for a decadent innovation in confection in a 4-ounce bag, coming in at a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Hilco provides affordable and fun novelty candy. Quality candy and consumer satisfaction has always been at the top of Hilco’s priorities. Hilco is celebrating over 25 years of success and joy in bringing fun, affordable toy and candy novelties to consumers. For more information, visit HilcoUSA.com or call at (502) 785-3087.