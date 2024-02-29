IHOP just announced that its March flavor, just in time for Girl Scout cookie season, will be Girl Scout Thin Mints Pancakes. IHOP’s new stack is available March 1 through March 31 and includes four green buttermilk pancakes topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, Girl Scout Thin Mints pieces, and whipped topping.

When creating this LTO flavor, IHOP’s culinary team was inspired by the Girl Scout Thin Mints cookies; therefore, they landed on the green coloring, which is also perfect for St. Patrick’s day in March, according to the brand.

In January, IHOP announced its Pancake of the Month program, which kicked off with Chocolate Strawberry Pancakes for Valentine's Day (February).

Pancake of the Month is a new way for guests to enjoy the IHOP pancakes they know and love in interesting flavor combinations for a limited time each month. On the first of every month, a new flavor will be available as a full stack, side, or as part of a pancake combo for the calendar month.

“IHOP is the leader in breakfast, and this program demonstrates our continued efforts and commitment to innovation by providing guests with new ways to try classic favorites and menu trends,” said Chef Arthur Carl II, vice president of culinary, IHOP. “With Pancake of the Month, our culinary team got creative in the kitchen, and developed a lineup of new flavors that brings IHOP’s world-famous pancakes to guests in a fresh way. We had a lot of fun creating the Pancake of the Month flavors and think our guests are going to love trying the new stacks each month.”