Girl Scout Cookie season might be coming to an end, but consumers can still get their fix, because Muddy Buddies is rolling out Girl Scout Thin Mints flavor, inspired by the #1 Girl Scout Cookie.

Muddy Buddy Girl Scout Thin Mints flavor are made with crispy corn Chex pieces coated in a chocolatey Thin Mints-inspired glaze with a powdery smooth finish. The Muddy Buddies will retail for $4.29.

“We're excited about this collaboration with Girl Scouts to bring the Thin Mints flavor to fans in a new way. By combining our fan-favorite Muddy Buddies with the beloved flavor of Girl Scouts Thin Mint cookies, we’re creating a delicious blend that snack and cookie enthusiasts everywhere will love," says Stephanie Lensing, brand experience manager, General Mills.

