Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will be heading to the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo, held in person from May 22–25, in Chicago, IL, and hosted by the National Confectioners Association. Every year, the Sweets & Snacks Expo brings together thousands of manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers in the confectionery and snack industry for four days of inspirational insights, cutting-edge product innovations, and powerful connections. This year’s edition features 150+ exhibitors at the Supplier Showcase and 16 eye-opening education sessions taking place at the Innovation Stage.

“Bell’s Spark platform continues to track five key global Macro Trends that are impacting consumer mindsets today and in the future. These Macro Trends, collectively identified by our global marketing teams, represent the core behavioral values predicting the most impactful trends of the future. Each region has curated a unique set of Micro Trends that relate back to the core Macro Trends. In this presentation, we will relate Bell’s Spark trends to up-and-coming snack flavor profiles to be on the lookout for when developing innovative concepts. We’re thrilled to share them with the industry," says Kelli Heinz, vice president of marketing and industry affairs.

“We are very excited to be invited back to talk flavor trends in the confection and snack space and apply our unique approach to what is happening in popular culture and the influence this is having on new product development. We’re also excited to provide delicious samples of each Bell Spark Macro Trend to help the audience taste and feel the trend as it comes to life in one yummy bite," says David Banks, senior director of marketing.

Bell’s involvement this year spotlights its annual Spark–Ignites Creativity, Inspires Senses Platform. This platform continues to track five global consumer Macro Trends impacting consumers today and into the near future, representing core behavioral values shared by all humans. They are seen around the world and serve as the foundation for more granular consumer behaviors on a micro level (Micro Trends). Micro Trends are closely tied to unique geographies, categories, flavors, fragrances, and botanicals in the here-and-now. Bell tracks these trends closely in the U.S. and across regional locations

Join Vice President of Marketing and Industry Affairs Kelli Heinz and Senior Director of Marketing David Banks, as they take the Innovation Stage on May 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. CST to spotlight Bold Choices: Flavor Trends in Snacks. This discussion will showcase "hot" flavor trends in the snack category and what’s next for snack flavor innovation through the lens of Bell’s Spark–Ignites Creativity, Inspires Senses Platform.

Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in five tastings, each exploring one of Bell’s five global consumer Macro Trends:

New Horizons: The Union of Imagination & Technology - Dark Chocolate Himalayan 5-Spice Cluster. A crunchy, dark chocolate bark indulgence containing quinoa crisps, almonds, and pistachios.

Nature R*Evolution: The New Dawn of "Green" Innovation - Mead Snack Mix. A savory snack featuring Lambic and honey flavors.

A Better Me: A Health-Forward Look at the Best You - Kiwi Twist + Blackberry Lavender Adaptogen Gummies. Not-your-average gummies incorporating Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Chaga mushroom powder for functional benefits.

360° Rewards: Tantalizing Curiosities & Permissible Indulgences - Rainbow Sherbet Marshmallow. A campfire classic meets a dose of nostalgia in this must-try marshmallow delight.

Tree of Life: United by Cultural Roots - Cheesy Mustard Popcorn. Popcorn and savory, cheesy flavors collide in this crunchy snack.

In addition, Bell joins 150+ exhibitors at the Supplier Showcase on May 22–23, from 1-5 p.m. CST. Attendees will have the chance to connect with Bell’s cross-functional team, featuring Sales, R&D (including both Sweet & Savory Applications), and Marketing. They can load up on educational resources and discover flavor trends and taste technologies (e.g., flavor enhancement, sugar reduction, flavor masking) impacting confectionery, bakery, and savory products.

Bell’s presence at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo will not only drive heightened brand awareness and unique networking opportunities but offer innovative flavor inspiration and state-of-the-art taste technology solutions to buyers and R&D teams. These offerings and insights help elevate confectionery, bakery, and snack product portfolios, ensuring better alignment with consumer lifestyles and preferences, while encouraging consumers to treat themselves to rewards in everyday occasions.