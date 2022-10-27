Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Bell) will be heading to SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America 2022, held in-person from October 31 – November 4 in Las Vegas, and showcasing a new citrus-infused, snackable menu.
“The Bell team is heading to Supply Side West and Food Ingredients North America 2022 ready to inspire the industry with snackable creations and new flavor mashups, like our Ruby Red Grapefruit IPA Popcorn and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy, incorporating flavors such as Apple Cider, Hibiscus, and Hops," stated Casey Schallert, senior corporate chef. The demand for snack foods and gummies among consumers continues to increase, and products with functional benefits are experiencing strong growth. In the past, these product categories sacrificed on taste, however, recent innovation satisfies nutrition and taste preferences, while fitting into healthy lifestyles. We’re continuing to experiment with savory, citrus, and indulgent flavors in the snack and gummy categories while keeping consumer desires and market data top-of-mind."
These past few years have encouraged consumers to pause, reflect, and reinvigorate their interest in taking positive steps to improving their personal health and creating the best version of themselves. In doing so, they’re turning to retail products to meet their anxiety support (+38%), mood and stress health (+24%) and sleep support (+37%) needs (Nielsen, 2022). Functional products, including gummies, have huge market potential—in fact, function claims in the gummy category have increased 171% between 2016-2021. And, among those who are looking to increase their vitamin C intake and boost immune support, citrus flavors continue to resonate particularly well. Bell offers a variety of natural citrus flavors (e.g., Meyer Lemon), savory flavors (e.g., Roasted Pork), and culinary mashup and orchard fruit flavors (e.g., Cardamom Apricot) that can be incorporated into a variety of applications, like snacks, confectionery, and more.
This year, Bell’s booth (#1447) will feature educational resources and provide attendees the opportunity to connect with the culinary team and indulge in a new menu:
- Sudachi Snack Mix. This snack mix features Bell’s Sudachi flavor to lend tart and fresh notes of a Japanese Sudachi lime. Sudachi is a small, round, green citrus fruit and is a specialty of the Tokushima Prefecture in Japan. Given its natural sourness, it’s not typically eaten as a fruit, but rather used as a flavor in place of lemon or lime. The mix also features Bell’s Wasabi flavor to impart a heat-driven spice while Bell’s Kokumi technology makes the snack mix more rich and complex.
-
Citrus Slice Gummy Medley: Buddha’s Hand, Calamansi and Blood Orange
- Buddha’s Hand: Bell’s Buddha’s Hand flavor has a distinct flavor profile, boasting notes of lemon and yuzu with a sweet, lemon blossom aroma and offering a spin on the classic fruit slice candy.
- Calamansi: Bell’s Calamansi flavor displays blended notes of tart lemon, lime and orange. This citrus fruit is commonly used in Filipino and Southeastern Asian cuisines and can range from green to yellow to orange in color.
- Blood Orange: Bell’s Blood Orange Citrus flavor has notes of navel orange with hints of tartness and floral fruits and is usually less acidic than a traditional orange.
- Ruby Red Grapefruit IPA Popcorn. This seasoned popcorn features Bell’s natural Ruby Red Grapefruit, IPA, and Hop flavors, which blend together to impart notes of fresh squeezed grapefruit and hoppy IPA beer. A spin on an everyday snack, this popcorn will inspire memories of sweet summertime and sipping on a cold beer.
- Hibiscus Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy. This elevated twist on traditional gummy candies feature Bell’s natural Hibiscus flavor, offering a delightfully tart and sour tang. Hibiscus flowers provide a tart, earthy flavor that is on the rise in new product innovation, from cocktails to confections, bringing a vibrant crimson hue.
Report Abusive Comment