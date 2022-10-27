Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Bell) will be heading to SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America 2022, held in-person from October 31 – November 4 in Las Vegas, and showcasing a new citrus-infused, snackable menu.

“The Bell team is heading to Supply Side West and Food Ingredients North America 2022 ready to inspire the industry with snackable creations and new flavor mashups, like our Ruby Red Grapefruit IPA Popcorn and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy, incorporating flavors such as Apple Cider, Hibiscus, and Hops," stated Casey Schallert, senior corporate chef. The demand for snack foods and gummies among consumers continues to increase, and products with functional benefits are experiencing strong growth. In the past, these product categories sacrificed on taste, however, recent innovation satisfies nutrition and taste preferences, while fitting into healthy lifestyles. We’re continuing to experiment with savory, citrus, and indulgent flavors in the snack and gummy categories while keeping consumer desires and market data top-of-mind."

These past few years have encouraged consumers to pause, reflect, and reinvigorate their interest in taking positive steps to improving their personal health and creating the best version of themselves. In doing so, they’re turning to retail products to meet their anxiety support (+38%), mood and stress health (+24%) and sleep support (+37%) needs (Nielsen, 2022). Functional products, including gummies, have huge market potential—in fact, function claims in the gummy category have increased 171% between 2016-2021. And, among those who are looking to increase their vitamin C intake and boost immune support, citrus flavors continue to resonate particularly well. Bell offers a variety of natural citrus flavors (e.g., Meyer Lemon), savory flavors (e.g., Roasted Pork), and culinary mashup and orchard fruit flavors (e.g., Cardamom Apricot) that can be incorporated into a variety of applications, like snacks, confectionery, and more.

This year, Bell’s booth (#1447) will feature educational resources and provide attendees the opportunity to connect with the culinary team and indulge in a new menu: