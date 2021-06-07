Company: Woodridge Snacks

Website: https://woodridgesnacks.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$3.49

Product Snapshot: Woodridge Snacks, a popular line of global snacks with on-trend combinations, will debut two new flavors at the Sweets & Snacks Expo (Booth #20563) taking place at the Indiana Conference Center from June 23–25, 2021. Honey Mustard and Tomato Basil will take center stage, spicing up the flavorful variety of Woodridge Snacks, all on display at the trade show.

Fusing culinary tastes from around the world into naturally wholesome, plant-based, vegan treats, the innovative snacks feature palate-pleasing, non-GMO creations in single-serve packaging.

Woodridge Snacks will introduce its new Honey Mustard flavor to its gluten-free Mochi Rice Nuggets, made with short grain, slightly sweet white rice baked to a crisp. The new flavor joins traditional Asian flavors like Tom Yum and Teriyaki.

Tomato Basil will debut as the latest flavor variety for Woodridge Snacks Sticky Rice Chips. Sustainably sourced directly from Thailand, gluten-free Sticky Rice Chips are made with whole grain rice and are air popped to perfection and are available in Sriracha, Seaweed, Garlic & Pepper, and Cheddar varieties.

In addition to Mochi Rice Nuggets and Sticky Rice Chips, the entire line of globally inspired culinary creations will be on display at the Snacks & Sweets Expo including:

Crunchy Fruit Chips – Superbly crispy fruits, vacuum fried, with naturally intense flavors.

Tempura Seaweed Chips – Dipped in light batter, then gently tempura fried to a crisp, and available in Sea Salt, Sriracha and Hickory BBQ.

Fruit Filled Crisps– Handmade treats of tamarind or passionfruit jam sandwiched between mild young banana chips.

“We’re thrilled to present our customer favorites and launch new varieties of Woodridge Snacks at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, famous in the industry for hosting classic snack favorites alongside groundbreaking new products like ours,” said Henry Chen, CEO of SPI West Port. “As consumers continue to embrace vegan foods and tastes from around the world, we are pleased to expand our product line of wholesome snacks made from the highest-quality, globally sourced ingredients.”

Inspired by the globalization of regional cuisines, the ingredients in Woodridge Snacks are sustainably sourced from farms in Asia, South America, and the heartland of the United States. For more information, visit WoodridgeSnacks.com.