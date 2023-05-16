Luxury candy boutique Sugarfina has announced a business partnership and collaboration agreement with lifestyle influencer Chérie Chan and business investor Jessey Lee.

Known for their roles on Netflix's Bling Empire, the couple will drive awareness of Sugarfina launches through social media campaigns, launch parties, and press efforts.

Chan and Lee will also work closely with Sugarfina to curate Sugarfina's 2024 Lunar New Year Collection. The two will play consulting roles in the product development and design direction.

"With the unique combination of Chérie's elevated style and Jessey's business acumen, we look forward to collaborating together on design and innovation, while expanding our marketing reach to new potential customers," said Scott LaPorta, CEO and co-investor, Sugarfina.